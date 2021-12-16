Berenberg Bank Increases Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) Price Target to 1,500.00

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from 1,350.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt upgraded Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.19. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.