Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.
Shares of EMSHF stock opened at $1,055.89 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1-year low of $946.00 and a 1-year high of $1,055.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,008.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $996.77.
EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile
