Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF)

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.18% from the company’s current price.

Shares of EMSHF stock opened at $1,055.89 on Tuesday. EMS-CHEMIE has a 1-year low of $946.00 and a 1-year high of $1,055.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,008.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $996.77.

EMS-CHEMIE Company Profile

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

