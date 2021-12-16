Berger Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in F5 Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 343,619 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $275,029.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,278 shares of company stock worth $8,448,997 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.09.

Shares of FFIV traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,612. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.00 and a 1 year high of $239.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $220.41 and its 200 day moving average is $205.04.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

