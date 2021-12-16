Berger Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,063,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 310.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,458,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,698 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,013,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,713,000 after acquiring an additional 421,797 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 538,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,354,000 after acquiring an additional 146,368 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10,724.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 141,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 140,595 shares during the period.

BLV stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,181. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.73.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

