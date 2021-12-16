Berger Financial Group Inc Purchases 399 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,836 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Oracle by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $103.24. The company had a trading volume of 59,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,396,654. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.26. The stock has a market cap of $282.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

