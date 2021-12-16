Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $27,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 75.8% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $112.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,215. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.15. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.38 and a fifty-two week high of $114.41.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

