Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 56 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 243.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alley Co LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 44,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.60.

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total transaction of $1,820,134.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 18,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $3,129,595.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 267,623 shares of company stock valued at $45,107,201 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BR traded up $1.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $179.30. 1,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.91 and a 12-month high of $185.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.37. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 41.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.05%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Read More: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.