Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Raised to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Piper Sandler currently has $64.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $61.00.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $79.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a reduce rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Meat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.31.

BYND opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -33.23 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $106.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.13 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 44.64% and a negative net margin of 27.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total transaction of $506,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYND. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after buying an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after buying an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,109,000 after purchasing an additional 243,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

