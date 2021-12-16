BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHP opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays cut BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BHP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.67.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

