BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 12.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,636 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 197.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Corp boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 715 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 5,435.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 775 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.38% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BHP opened at $58.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.34. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $51.88 and a 52-week high of $82.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.
