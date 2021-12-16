Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.00

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.00 and last traded at $53.21, with a volume of 289055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILI. HSBC lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day moving average is $84.89.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($3.36). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

