Bill Cronin Sells 50,000 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CRO Bill Cronin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $2,297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Xometry stock opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.26. Xometry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $97.57.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

XMTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Xometry from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $463,869,000. Greenspring Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,936,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,657,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,336,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,323,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

