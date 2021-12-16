Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,674 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Biogen were worth $25,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $1,203,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 19.7% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 14.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,755,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $399.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Biogen from $460.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $235.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.72 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.24.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

