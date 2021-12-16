BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.93.
BNTX opened at $287.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.18 and a 200 day moving average of $286.73. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
