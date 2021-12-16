BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $225.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.93.

BNTX opened at $287.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.18 and a 200 day moving average of $286.73. The company has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of -1.25. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $1.81. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.34% and a return on equity of 166.48%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 8918.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 39.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

