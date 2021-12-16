BitcoinZ Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 15th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and $341,978.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.03 or 0.00326347 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.18 or 0.00137001 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00087200 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 42.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003336 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 10,660,977,382 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

