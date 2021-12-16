BitSend 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 33% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. BitSend has a market cap of $61,481.23 and $1.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.99 or 0.00278914 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008677 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003040 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00015520 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,989,718 coins. BitSend’s official website is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling BitSend

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

