Blocery (BLY) Market Cap Hits $11.59 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 16th. One Blocery coin can now be bought for $0.0300 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Blocery has a market cap of $11.59 million and $781,337.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00041069 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.38 or 0.00209521 BTC.

Blocery Coin Profile

Blocery (CRYPTO:BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,561,108 coins. Blocery’s official message board is medium.com/@blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

