Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Mark A. Ernst Acquires 19,978 Shares

Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR) Director Mark A. Ernst acquired 19,978 shares of Blucora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $324,043.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Blucora stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,732. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.41 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a market capitalization of $812.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.68.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $174.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.21 million. Blucora had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. Blucora’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research increased their target price on Blucora from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blucora from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blucora by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,977,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97,599 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blucora by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,668,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,008,000 after acquiring an additional 30,875 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after buying an additional 96,535 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 28.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,238,000 after buying an additional 359,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Blucora by 1.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,413,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after buying an additional 22,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blucora, Inc engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients.

