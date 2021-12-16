Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) & Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) Critical Comparison

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition (NASDAQ:DBDR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Blucora alerts:

This table compares Blucora and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blucora $754.95 million 1.08 -$342.76 million ($0.42) -39.71 Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition N/A N/A -$5.34 million N/A N/A

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blucora.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Blucora and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blucora 0 1 2 0 2.67 Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Blucora presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.89%. Given Blucora’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Blucora is more favorable than Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Blucora and Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blucora -2.23% 21.81% 6.87% Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Blucora shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Blucora shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blucora beats Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated tax-focused wealth management services and software. It operates through the Wealth Management and Tax Preparation segments. The Wealth Management segment consists of the operations of Avantax, which provides tax-focused wealth management solutions for financial advisors, tax preparers, certified public accounting firms, and its clients. The Tax Preparation segment focuses on digital tax preparation solutions for consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals. The company was founded by Naveen Mahendra Kumar Jain in March 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition

Roman DBDR Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, media, and telecom industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Blucora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blucora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.