Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.39. 3,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,383. The firm has a market cap of $418.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.36. Blue Bird has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $28.90.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLBD. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 404.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 51.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at about $2,184,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of school buses. It operates through the Bus and Parts business segments. The Bus segment includes the manufacturing and assembly of school buses to be sold to a variety of customers across the United States, Canada, and in international markets. The Parts segment provides routine maintenance, replacement of parts that are damaged in service, and replacement of parts that suffer from wear and tear.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.