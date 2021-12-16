BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT)

NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$7.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 130.26% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NEXT stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.04. 50,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,514. The company has a market capitalization of C$301.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.12. NextSource Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.80.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

