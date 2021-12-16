BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.8%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) was up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$23.45 and last traded at C$23.43. Approximately 34,661 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 31,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$22.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th.

