BNC Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,775 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE:LOW opened at $257.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The company has a market cap of $173.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.73.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.