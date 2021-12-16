BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,868 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 1.4% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. F3Logic LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.4% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 28.6% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.45.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $195.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $188.00 and a one year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.29.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.