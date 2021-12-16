BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $211,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 121,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after buying an additional 30,995 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $435,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 370,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,502,000 after buying an additional 36,292 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 181,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TPX opened at $47.19 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

