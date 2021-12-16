BNC Wealth Management LLC Invests $283,000 in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,536,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after purchasing an additional 369,326 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $345.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.28.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $364.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.75, a P/E/G ratio of 105.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $408.41 and a 200 day moving average of $347.63. Atlassian Co. Plc has a fifty-two week low of $198.80 and a fifty-two week high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.