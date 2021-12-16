BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,246 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 34,490 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $204.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.12 and a 52-week high of $205.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP John C. Skinner sold 12,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,525,845.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total value of $1,375,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,353 shares of company stock valued at $37,271,300. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEYS. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

