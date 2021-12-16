BNC Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DEN. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

NYSE:DEN opened at $74.59 on Thursday. Denbury Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $91.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 3.57.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. On average, analysts expect that Denbury Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

DEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.34.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

