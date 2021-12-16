BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Down 56.5% in November

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 119,000 shares, a drop of 56.5% from the November 15th total of 273,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNPQY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from €63.00 ($70.79) to €66.00 ($74.16) in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €65.00 ($73.03) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($66.29) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.06.

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNPQY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,769. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $35.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.