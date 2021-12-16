BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) Short Interest Update

BOA Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 168.5% from the November 15th total of 5,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE BOAS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 499 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,810. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.70. BOA Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,273,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $937,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $613,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its stake in BOA Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $145,000. 39.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOA Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

