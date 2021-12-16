Bon Natural Life Limited’s (NYSE:BON) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 21st

Bon Natural Life’s (NYSE:BON) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, December 21st. Bon Natural Life had issued 2,200,000 shares in its IPO on June 24th. The total size of the offering was $11,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of BON opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.90. Bon Natural Life has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $17.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bon Natural Life stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Bon Natural Life Limited (NYSE:BON) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.23% of Bon Natural Life at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements.

