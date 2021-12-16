BonFi Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (BNF)

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 16th. One BonFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. BonFi has a total market cap of $557,055.08 and $100,898.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BonFi alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004500 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00040086 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $99.53 or 0.00207176 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BonFi is medium.com/bonfiorg . The official website for BonFi is bon.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BonFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BonFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BonFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.