Boosted Finance (BOOST) Reaches Market Cap of $210,820.21

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $210,820.21 and approximately $2,933.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.52 or 0.00007264 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded up 11% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00056460 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,070.58 or 0.08395016 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00078620 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,535.10 or 1.00096993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052630 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Boosted Finance Coin Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.