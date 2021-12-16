Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Down to $129.86

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.86, but opened at $112.16. Boot Barn shares last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 4,669 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

