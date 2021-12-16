Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Shares Gap Down to $129.86

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $129.86, but opened at $112.16. Boot Barn shares last traded at $114.43, with a volume of 4,669 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOOT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.15.

The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.66.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 30.26%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,610,716.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,849 shares of company stock valued at $3,314,861. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 924.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 41.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

