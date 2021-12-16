Boralex (TSE:BLX) PT Lowered to C$46.00 at TD Securities

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “action list buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLX. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.18.

Shares of BLX traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$33.89. 241,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 460,710. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 133.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. Boralex has a 12-month low of C$32.94 and a 12-month high of C$56.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.68.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

