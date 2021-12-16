Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers Sells 3,321 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $135,596.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Wendy Carruthers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $140,079.78.

On Friday, October 15th, Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $40.43. 13,248,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,749,803. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.16 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bank of Marin raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 27,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BSX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.48.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.