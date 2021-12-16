Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Sells $391,350.00 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $391,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.41. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.85 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 127.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,730,000 after buying an additional 586,300 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in BOX by 25.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,388,000 after purchasing an additional 703,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOX. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

