Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Sells $1,284,893.62 in Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BOX stock opened at $26.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.85 and a twelve month high of $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -81.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.41.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 64.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BOX in the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in BOX by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in BOX during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in BOX by 379.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

