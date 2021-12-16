Bradford Haines Financ William Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Stock

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) major shareholder Bradford Haines Financ William sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $22,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.00. 32,999 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,563. Bank7 Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.04. The company has a market capitalization of $199.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 2.21.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Bank7 had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank7 Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bank7 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Bank7 by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Bank7 by 55.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bank7 by 17.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bank7 by 312.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Bank7 Corp. operates as bank holding company which engages in the ownership and management of the Bank7. It offers banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers located in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. The company was founded by William Brad Haines in 2004 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

