Bray Capital Advisors Buys 355 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 176.8% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $57.96. 14,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,279,402. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.35.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.47.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

