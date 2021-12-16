Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Research Coverage Started at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on BRZE. Cowen began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Braze in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $63.41 on Monday. Braze has a 52 week low of $55.73 and a 52 week high of $98.78.

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

