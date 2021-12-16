Brian Daniel Murphy Acquires 2,718 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Stock

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) CEO Brian Daniel Murphy purchased 2,718 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $49,793.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT opened at $19.61 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.30 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The company has a market capitalization of $278.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Outdoor Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,069,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,266,000 after buying an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 109.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 930,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,859,000 after buying an additional 486,908 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 543,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,100,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 28.6% during the third quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 269,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

