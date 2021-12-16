Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 166,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $9,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY opened at $59.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $132.09 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -81.67%.

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,049,812.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,716 shares of company stock worth $3,553,545. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

