British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Short Interest Up 61.1% in November

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 124,700 shares, an increase of 61.1% from the November 15th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BTLCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital upgraded British Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt upgraded British Land to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded British Land from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get British Land alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTLCY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. 25,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,889. British Land has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $7.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.03.

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.