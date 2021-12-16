Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target Raised to $690.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $550.00 to $690.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Broadcom from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Broadcom from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The biggest takeaway from the earnings call was the company’s $10B buyback expected to be completed by FY22, which demonstrates its confidence in its ability to generate superior free cash flows into next year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Srivastava adds that Broadcom’s fundamentals are strengthening as moribund enterprise spending is coming back strong. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Broadcom from $565.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $646.97.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $639.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $263.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $416.96 and a 52 week high of $644.75.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.09, for a total value of $1,587,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,873,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,569,131,000 after acquiring an additional 221,137 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,197,312,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom by 11.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,054,704,000 after acquiring an additional 444,187 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

