Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.
Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.
Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.
Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile
Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.
