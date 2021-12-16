Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Broadmark Realty Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 92.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Shares of NYSE BRMK opened at $9.46 on Thursday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 67.93% and a return on equity of 8.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Broadmark Realty Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 6.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

