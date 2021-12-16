Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $229.76 Million

Analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will announce $229.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $235.10 million and the lowest is $223.67 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $196.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $868.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $862.52 million to $874.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $945.87 million, with estimates ranging from $933.32 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADUS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $91.01. 87,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.33. Addus HomeCare has a 52-week low of $73.06 and a 52-week high of $129.01.

In other news, EVP Darby Anderson sold 4,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $460,840.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,912 shares of company stock valued at $505,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 210.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the second quarter worth about $120,000. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

