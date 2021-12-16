Brokerages Anticipate Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Earnings of $5.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to report earnings of $5.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.47 and the highest is $5.65. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of $5.29 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $26.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.20 to $27.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $19.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.79 to $23.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.46.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.07. 98,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,071,061. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $91.05 and a 12-month high of $177.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

