Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) to Announce -$1.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) will announce earnings of ($1.46) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.78). Carnival Co. & reported earnings of ($2.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full year earnings of ($6.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.12) to ($6.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The business had revenue of $546.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.19) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCL. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.89.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,320,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

