Brokerages Anticipate Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $348.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) to report sales of $348.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hexcel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $329.60 million to $367.20 million. Hexcel posted sales of $295.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hexcel will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hexcel.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $333.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $2,854,716.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hexcel by 17.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 355,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,106,000 after purchasing an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Hexcel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 32.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 9.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel stock traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.87. 11,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.31 and a beta of 1.40. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

Hexcel

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

